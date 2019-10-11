Abducted 3Yr Old Found Safe

3 year old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment has been found safe, but her abductor is still at large.

Nearly 24 hours after being taken from a playground in Greensboro 3 yr old Ahlora was found after a tip lead officers to a girl who was at Word of Faith Christian Center on Dillard St. just after 8pm. By 9:45 p.m., Ahlora was reunited with her family.

At this time the kidnapper is still at large. The woman’s identity is unknown, but she was described as a black woman in her 20’s, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call 336-574-4035.

Read more and view the video at ABC11.com (source).

