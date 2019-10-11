CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Abducted 3Yr Old Found Safe

Amber Alert Issued for a Detroit Child

Source: Public Alerts / missingkids.org

3 year old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment has been found safe, but her abductor is still at large.

Nearly 24 hours after being taken from a playground in Greensboro 3 yr old Ahlora was found after a tip lead officers to a girl who was at Word of Faith Christian Center on Dillard St. just after 8pm.  By 9:45 p.m., Ahlora was reunited with her family.

At this time the kidnapper is still at large.  The woman’s identity is unknown, but she was described as a black woman in her 20’s, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call 336-574-4035.

Read more and view the video at ABC11.com  (source).

3yr old abducted , Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment , Greensboro NC

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 6 days ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 1 week ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close