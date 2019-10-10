Maranda Curtis Bio

Maranda Curtis, a native of Miami, FL, fourth of seven children born to Rev. W.S. and Darlene Curtis. At an early age, she found singing to be a source of comfort. Being brought up in a musical house; both her father and mother were members of an R&B group respectively, as a result, she was surrounded by R&B and Jazz until her teen years. Though surrounded by music, she never had a desire to sing publicly. Her mom made her sing! It was in her teen years that her dad decided to move the family back to his hometown in Georgia. While there, she began singing in the church. Before long, she was directing the youth choirs, the adult choir; she even joined a quartet. Maranda’s style has always been different, and she was never comfortable with being boxed in. Through the years she’s learned to embrace her authentic-self to produce His sound.

In 2003, Maranda’s church choir went to sing at John P. Kee’s VIP Conference where she led the last song. After the selection, Kee called her out and asked her to sing on his VIP project. Maranda was featured on the song ‘Great Is Our God’ and that became the genesis of that divine connection with Pastor John P. Kee. In 2005 she moved to Charlotte, NC to serve as his worship leader, and being placed in that position, started a journey she’d never thought would be a reality. Each phase of her ministry catapulted her to the Maranda you see today. In 2010 she moved back to Atlanta and served in a small church but started attending noonday Bible Study at House Of Hope Atlanta under the pastorate of Dr. E. Dewey Smith. She consented to be his worship leader and served there for 6 years.

At the beginning of 2017, she relocated to Dallas, TX and was the Worship Leader for the Potter’s House until her career demanded full time on the road. It was the song of the Lord, “Nobody Like You Lord” that captivated the ears of worshippers all over the world, which drew the attention to Maranda like a magnet. Before long, she was in-demand.. finding herself traveling extensively, spreading the ‘sound’ of worship’ to those who were hungry for the Experience.

When the passion for extending the Experience of Worship is limited through physical constraints, Maranda has taken to social media and have created Moments with Maranda; the first Monday of every month. It’s a transparent teaching segment that has grown by leaps and bounds. Destiny has taken Maranda from the pulpit as a worship leader to the stage! As an artist, Maranda has had the opportunity to share the stage with such notables as Pastor John P. Kee, Kurt Carr, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise just to name a few. Known for her melodic tones and her natural flow in worship, Maranda continues to soar as a leading voice in the gospel music industry. Maranda’s signature sound has been featured on various music projects as a lead vocalist, the most recent being Bishop T.D. Jakes presents We Are One: The Live Experience Featuring The Potter’s House and Planet Shakers. While crossing boundaries and merging ethnicities, audiences all over the world have embraced her sound.

Maranda released her first project in July of 2017, “The Maranda Experience” which debut at #1 on the Billboard charts. On the hills of that project, Maranda was privileged to partner with RAM/Fair Trade, a unique-joint venture with industry veteran Stephania Andry-Wilkerson and Jeff Moseley. In December of 2017, Maranda teamed up with Grammy award-winning producer, Dana Sorey and took the experience to Delaware and documented this amazing event by a live recording .. Night of Worship. The result of this night would render her the 2nd project to be released in April 2018, entitled, ‘The Maranda ExperienceOpen Heaven” Maranda lives by the belief, “Worship is not a matter of skill; it’s a lifestyle!” The Maranda Experience is simply Maranda sharing her altar that she’s made before God in her personal times of devotion in hopes that when people hear it, they’ll be compelled to make their own. It is Maranda’s goal, that in every city and in every heart, the altar will remain open for pure worship.

