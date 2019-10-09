Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to think deep and get to the source of why they feel what they feel.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Get To The Source [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: