R. Kelly Upset About Visitation Policy

It seems that R. Kelly is unhappy about only being able to visit with one of his girlfriends at a time.

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg filed a motion in US District Court in New York Monday for his release on bond due to visitation privileges.

“His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch,” Greenberg says in the motion. “No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”
In addition to his complaints about R. Kelly’s visitation restriction, Greenberg asserts that Kelly should be released because he isn’t a flight risk and doesn’t pose a threat to the alleged victims.
Kelly has been held in a Chicago area jail since July on federal sex crimes charges.
Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly is scheduled to hear this motion Wednesday.
