CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs In Impeachment Probe

Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

Monday three congressional committees demanded President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to turn over documents related to his attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up and disseminate dirt on the president’s domestic political rivals.

The House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Intelligence committees made the subpoena. The Democratic led chamber is operating under the umbrella of an impeachment inquiry to investigate efforts made by President Trump and Giuliani to ensure that Kiev launched a criminal investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

SOURCE: cbs.com

 

 

Donald Trump impeachment , Foreign Affairs Oversight and Intelligence committees , Jerry Smith , Rudy Giuliani

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 mins ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 14 mins ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 32 mins ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 51 mins ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 13 hours ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 14 hours ago
09.30.19
Florida Police Office Fired After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 7 days ago
09.24.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
09.18.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 3 weeks ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 4 weeks ago
09.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close