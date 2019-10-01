Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs In Impeachment Probe

Monday three congressional committees demanded President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to turn over documents related to his attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up and disseminate dirt on the president’s domestic political rivals.

The House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Intelligence committees made the subpoena. The Democratic led chamber is operating under the umbrella of an impeachment inquiry to investigate efforts made by President Trump and Giuliani to ensure that Kiev launched a criminal investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

SOURCE: cbs.com

