List Of Free Community Events

SATURDAY SEPT. 21ST

Worship Under The Heavens

5:30pm- 8:30pm

Durham Central Park

501 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701

Worship Under The Heavens is a city -wide worship experience . This event is free and open to the public. This will be an evening of Worship, Flag, Mime and Dance from churches through Durham. It’s an opportunity for unity in our city and in the body of Christ. Worshippers and Arts are welcome! If you or your church is interested in participating please contact Stephanie Taylor or Rhonda Cozart@(919)794-7605.

Refuge Temple Church 2019 Homecoming Celebration

11:00am -5:00pm

Refuge Temple Church of our Lord Jesus Christ

311 West Spring St Oxford, NC 27565

First homecoming celebration at the Refuge Temple Church. Pastor David Morton and First Lady Tina Morton invites all former members, current members, and future members to come celebrate Refuge Templeâ€™s founders, leaders, and legacy. This is a two-day event. Saturday is a fun day where there will be lots of games and activities and a Refuge Temple Family cookout. Sunday morning worship with speaker Elder Michael Hunt. Sunday afternoon speaker will be Minister Arnold Bullock from Danville, Virginia. Guest choir director Minister Michael Clark. Special praise and worship leader Leader Elder Quentin Moyer. Come out and be a part of this epic celebration!

For more info. 919-339-0097

cooljc.org

SUNDAY SEPT. 22ND

Super Sunday (Come to Church in Costume!!!)

9/22/2019 9:45am

Berean Baptist Church of Raleigh

2400 E. Millbrook Rd

We at the #BereanExperience would like to know one thing: What’s YOUR Super Power? Join us for a day of fun and fellowship dressed up as your favorite character- real or imagined. You read that right- COME to CHURCH wearing a COSTUME! Try to come up with a tie-in or reference to the Bible. Be creative! We will talk about where our REAL super powers come from and award prizes to the best dressed! This is for the WHOLE family!

919-790-1150

https://www.facebook.com/groups/214008072069849/permalink/1569153573221952/

