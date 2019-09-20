CLOSE
Bernie Sanders Stops By UNC

Aerial View of the University North Carolina Campus

Source: Lance King / Getty

 

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders made his 1st college tour stop at UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday evening.

Sanders addressed the crowd saying, “I am here to ask for your help to win the Democratic nomination….”

“If Trump and his friends could give over a trillion dollars in tax breaks to large, profitable corporations and to the one percent, you know what we can do and will do, we’re going to cancel all student debt in America,” Sanders told the crowd.

People waited in line for hours for the chance to see him speak. A reported 2500 people attended.

Read more about Sanders visit at CBS17.com (source)

 

Bernie Sanders , UNC-CH

