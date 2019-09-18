CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

New “Clear Bag” Policy At PNC Arena

Elevated view an open empty purse

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Here’s what you need to know.  Before you go to that concert, basketball or hockey game at the PNC Arena you will need to take a clear bag.

The PNC Arena is reminding everyone about their clear bag policy this season.

A new policy announced by Don Waddell, President of the Carolina Hurricanes, limits the size and type of bag allowed inside the venue. The policy goes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 18 as the Carolina Hurricanes begin the preseason.

“The clear bag policy is an additional security measure that complements our standards for safety and security at PNC Arena,” Waddell said. “The new guidelines support a safer environment and allows us to enhance the efficiency of entry for guests.”

Approved bags are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x12 inches in size. Guests can also use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

ABC11.com (source)

Small purses no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches are still permitted. Exceptions may be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags after thorough inspection by security.

The policy is extended to Hurricanes hockey games, NC State men’s basketball games and various concerts and shows the venue hosts.

Carolina Hurrincanes , Clear bag policy , PNC Arena

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 7 days ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 2 weeks ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 3 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 months ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close