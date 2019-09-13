Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

FRIDAY SEPT 13TH

My Time For Victory Tour: Principles for Glorious Living

7p

Fairfield Inn &Suites RDU/Brier creek

10040 Sellona Street Raleigh, NC 27573

God has proclaimed that this is your breakthrough moment. Come join us for prophetic insight on what God is releasing to you as a Believer in this season!

434-327-3250

SATURDAY SEPT 14TH

Pastor Bruce E Petty& First Lady Karen Petty16th Pastoral Anniversary

6pm

Trinity United Methodist Church

523 Maple Avenue Sanford NC 27330

Pastor Bruce E. Petty & First Lady Karen Petty 16th Pastoral Anniversary

Saturday September 14,2019@6pm and Sunday September15,2019@11am

For more info.: Sybil Smith rbattle28@gmail.com

6th Annual Motherless Child Family Day and Celebration of Life

10:00am- 3:00pm

Biltmore Hills Park

2615 Fitzgerald Drive Raleigh, NC 27610

We welcome EVERYONE to join us as we celebrate and honor families and individuals raising/caring for children that are not biologically their own. This includes but is not limited to foster care, adoption, and relative/ guardianship placement. There will also be live entertainment, guest speakers, vendors, and food, fellowship,and fun. And it’s FREE

984-444-0036

SUNDAY SEPT 15TH

Holland Chapel Fun Day

10am

360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523

Morning Service Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Otis T. McMillian. Executive Director of the Bureau of Church Growth & Development for The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Afternoon activities include: Food, Face Painting, Gospel DJ, Bounce Houses, Water Slide, Games and more.

For more info. Call: 919-362-7831

Holy Ghost Headquarters Church 40 night revival

M-F at 7pm/Sat-Sun 3pm

430 Pine Tree Lane Spring Lake, NC 28326

WORD of God. There will be a different speaker every night.

Come here what Thus saith the Lord.

The theme is “Jesus Is Coming!”

Bishop Rosa Jackson

jeanie.smith17@gmail.com

8607980623

Harris Grove Missionary Baptist Church Annual Revival

11:00am

13919 64 West Siler City, NC 27344

Harris Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be having our Revival starting September 15, 2019. Our Pastor Rev. Cicero Summers will bring the Word for the 11:00am service. Rev. Cecil Wilson will follow with the evening service at 3pm. Rev. Barry Gray of the First Baptist Missionary in Siler City will bring the Word on Monday and Tuesday. Rev. Lorinzer Johnson of Evans Chapel in Siler City will bring the Word on Wednesday. Services will start 7:30pm nightly. Come and be Revived with us. All of you have a blessed day.

For more information: 919-663-0985

