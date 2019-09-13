Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.
FRIDAY SEPT 13TH
My Time For Victory Tour: Principles for Glorious Living
7p
Fairfield Inn &Suites RDU/Brier creek
10040 Sellona Street Raleigh, NC 27573
God has proclaimed that this is your breakthrough moment. Come join us for prophetic insight on what God is releasing to you as a Believer in this season!
434-327-3250
SATURDAY SEPT 14TH
Pastor Bruce E Petty& First Lady Karen Petty16th Pastoral Anniversary
6pm
Trinity United Methodist Church
523 Maple Avenue Sanford NC 27330
Pastor Bruce E. Petty & First Lady Karen Petty 16th Pastoral Anniversary
Saturday September 14,2019@6pm and Sunday September15,2019@11am
For more info.: Sybil Smith rbattle28@gmail.com
6th Annual Motherless Child Family Day and Celebration of Life
10:00am- 3:00pm
Biltmore Hills Park
2615 Fitzgerald Drive Raleigh, NC 27610
We welcome EVERYONE to join us as we celebrate and honor families and individuals raising/caring for children that are not biologically their own. This includes but is not limited to foster care, adoption, and relative/ guardianship placement. There will also be live entertainment, guest speakers, vendors, and food, fellowship,and fun. And it’s FREE
984-444-0036
SUNDAY SEPT 15TH
Holland Chapel Fun Day
10am
360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523
Morning Service Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Otis T. McMillian. Executive Director of the Bureau of Church Growth & Development for The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Afternoon activities include: Food, Face Painting, Gospel DJ, Bounce Houses, Water Slide, Games and more.
For more info. Call: 919-362-7831
Holy Ghost Headquarters Church 40 night revival
M-F at 7pm/Sat-Sun 3pm
430 Pine Tree Lane Spring Lake, NC 28326
WORD of God. There will be a different speaker every night.
Come here what Thus saith the Lord.
The theme is “Jesus Is Coming!”
Bishop Rosa Jackson
8607980623
Harris Grove Missionary Baptist Church Annual Revival
11:00am
13919 64 West Siler City, NC 27344
Harris Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be having our Revival starting September 15, 2019. Our Pastor Rev. Cicero Summers will bring the Word for the 11:00am service. Rev. Cecil Wilson will follow with the evening service at 3pm. Rev. Barry Gray of the First Baptist Missionary in Siler City will bring the Word on Monday and Tuesday. Rev. Lorinzer Johnson of Evans Chapel in Siler City will bring the Word on Wednesday. Services will start 7:30pm nightly. Come and be Revived with us. All of you have a blessed day.
For more information: 919-663-0985