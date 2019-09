Raleigh ranks 12th among US state capitals, up from 13th in 2018, on the new “best state capitals to live in” from economic news and information site SmartAsset.

Read the comparison and get a full list at WRAL.com

Others in the top 10:

Madison, Wi

Concord, NH

Montpelier, VT

Boston

Boise, Id and Austin, Tx (tie)

Annapolis, Md

Bismarck, N.D.

Lincoln, Neb and Carson City, N.V.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: