KKK Recruitment Flyers Being Distributed To Residents

North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Flyers promoting the Confederate Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were found Sunday morning by residents of Henrico County in Virginia.

Henrico County Manager, John Vithoulkas, told NBC 12 that the salacious material was distributed in a zip-lock bag and was found at mailboxes or in driveways of approximately 100 homes in the Glen Allen area.

The recruitment flyers, that feature biblical scriptures and racist and anti-semitic propaganda, are believed to have been distributed overnight. See a copy of one here.

A press conference was held on Tuesday by Henrico County officials and the Henrico NAACP to address the issue.

“We are here now to state, unequivocally and without reservation, that Henrico County condemns these flyers,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas stated. “We condemn their hate-filled messages and the disgusting mythology they represent.”

 

 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5331.

