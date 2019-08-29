Flyers promoting the Confederate Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were found Sunday morning by residents of Henrico County in Virginia.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Henrico County Manager, John Vithoulkas, told NBC 12 that the salacious material was distributed in a zip-lock bag and was found at mailboxes or in driveways of approximately 100 homes in the Glen Allen area.

The recruitment flyers, that feature biblical scriptures and racist and anti-semitic propaganda, are believed to have been distributed overnight. See a copy of one here.

A press conference was held on Tuesday by Henrico County officials and the Henrico NAACP to address the issue.

“We are here now to state, unequivocally and without reservation, that Henrico County condemns these flyers,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas stated. “We condemn their hate-filled messages and the disgusting mythology they represent.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5331.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

KKK Recruitment Flyers Being Distributed To Residents was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: