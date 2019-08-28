Anointed Sounds Records Proudly Presents Sunday’s Best Top-2 Finalist Josh Copeland

WASHINGTON, DC (August, 2019) — New artist and Gospel Powerhouse singer Josh Copeland makes his Gospel music solo debut with the release of his new single and EP – A Winans classic, “Uphold Me” (Anointed Sounds Records/eOne), which is available for purchase now via iTunes.

“Uphold Me”, debuted in the Top 15 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Top 200 albums chart upon its release and features 4 versions of the song – an original, radio edit, instrumental and radio track version all produced by Warren Jones (Raheem DeVaughn, 702, Maurette Brown Clark). The single is set to impact Gospel radio August 2019.

Josh Copeland launched onto the scene a few years ago as a member of DMV’s city-wide choir and 4-Time Stellar Award nominees Charles Butler & Trinity. As a member of Trinity, Josh gained attention throughout various churches and television platforms for his rousing performance of the electicifying song “The Blood,” which he is featured on as a lead vocalist on Charles Butler & Trinity’s chart-topping albums The Blood Experience (2017) and Make It (2016). The song gained major traction across the gospel music marketplace reaching No. 22 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart and No. 24 on its Gospel Airplay chart.

