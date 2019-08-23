CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Take A Loved One To The Doctor Day

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Raleigh Promotions

 

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

8/23/2019

7:00:00 PM

UFCC Movie Night

United for Christ Church

4005 Holt School Rd.  Durham, NC

Bringing individuals & families together for a night encouragement and empowerment!

Shakia Austin

9195914281

 

8/24/2019

11:00 AM – 2:00PM

Back to School Bash

Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church

244 Slocomb Road Fayetteville

Back to School Bash. Free School Supplies & Hair Cuts

Call 910-488-9050 for Church flyers. District Elder Kirby Haire, Pastor.

 

8/24/2019

4:00:00 PM

Deliverance Holy Convocation Concert 2019

517 Mt. Gilead Drive   Fayetteville

Deliverance Holy Convocation Concert featuring Rev. Josh Chavis and the United Voices of Praise, Highway Holiness Church of Deliverance Mass Choir & Ft. Bragg Praise

Sheila McLaughlin

9105276802

fdec@yahoo.com

 

 

8/24/2019

10 am to 1pm

Resource and Health Fair

Poplar Springs Christian Church

6115 Old Stage Rd   Raleigh

Poplar Springs Christian Church in conjunction with AARP CC2C (Connecting Caregiver to Community) will be having a Resource and Health Fair on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Information will be available for the Community and Family Caregiver(s).

Over 25 various Health Care  Providers and Resource Vendor(s) from the Wake counties will be on hand to provide valuable information and FREE services for the Community and the Family Caregiver(s).

Vital screenings and FREE  Diabetes & Cholesterol checks, along with Funeral Directors, Insurance Providers, NC Highway Patrol, Home Health Care and Medical Providers,  Transportation Provider ,Social Security Administration, Sources for Seniors, Legal Services, and many, many more will be on hand.

Not only will this event be Educational and Inspiring but lots of FUN.   Come out for a Great Event â€“ Raffles and Snacks.

Diane Baker Green

http://www.poplarsprings.org

9192472977

 

8/24/2019

11am-2pm

Back to School Jamboree

Merry Grove Baptist Church

116 West Horton Street    Zebulon, NC

14th annual back to school jamboree lots of food fun and school supplies,face painting, pop corn snow cones bouncy house and much more.  Child must be present to receive back pack. Event will be held at 1408 Pulley Gordon Rd. Zebulon NC Contact Pastor Herbert Gray@919-559-3095 for any questions.

HERBERT  Gray  –  9193958253

 

8/24/2019

11am-1pm

Abiding Love Kingdom Fellowship Ministries

4621 Plum Blossum Drive

Knightdale ,  NC

Free book bag giveaway first 100 children will receive free bookbag filled with school supplies grades K thru 12

Reggie Strickland

919-524-6291

 

8/24/2019

10am

Back to School Celebration

Horton Park

1515 Washington Ave.  Sanford NC

A combination of churches here in Sanford NC are teaming up and hosting a Back to School Celebration August 24th 2019 from 10am-4pm. This event is free and open to the public. We will have a video game truck, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, School supply giveaway, food truck, adult flag football game, free food, music, games and much more. Come out to this this event!

Lamont Piggie

9199354594

 

8/24/2019

10:00am-2:00pm

Solid Rock Ministry Back to School Event

Solid Rock Ministry

401 Creech Road  Garner, NC

Back to school workshop and school supply giveaway. Equip, engage and empower your student to start the year off right with informational session from WCPSS administrators and teachers. Join us on the 24th and help your student to have a blessed and successful school year.

Orphaleta  Lemon-Rouse

www.solidrockfgbc.org

 

@Melissa Wade , community calendar , free community events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close