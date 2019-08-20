Beyonce’s Dad, Mathew Knowles Has a New Job

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES, CA / BNGI, a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today announced the appointment of Mathew Knowles to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Founder of Destiny’s Child, Mathew Knowles, is an author, professor, public speaker, entrepreneur, music executive, artist manager and founder of Music World Entertainment, a 25-year entertainment company with record sales exceeding $450 million worldwide. Knowles was recently featured in an interview with Forbes Magazine which can be found here: Dr. Mathew Knowle’s March 2019 Forbes Article.

As the CMO for BANGI, Knowles will be responsible for developing and overseeing the launch of BANGI’s global marketing campaign, including advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, press events, social media and the web.

“As one of the world’s most successful music and entertainment pioneers, Mathew is a relentlessly innovative and creative marketing leader whose experience will ensure our success in the rapidly-growing and dynamic cannabis industry,” said Dr. Neil Parsan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. “Under his leadership, we are looking forward to launching and developing one of the strongest and most trusted brands in the cannabis industry based on our ability to deliver real value to our tenants, partners and shareholders,” concluded Dr. Parsan.

“I have been blessed throughout my career to work with various artists and companies at defining moments in their histories, which is why the opportunity to lead the marketing program at BANGI was so compelling,” said Knowles. “BANGI has a strong culture and strategic foundation, and I look forward to leveraging my extensive network and experience to building upon the Company’s momentum through innovative and breakthrough marketing strategies that are designed to achieve sustainable growth and profitability,” concluded Knowles.

