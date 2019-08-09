There’s concern growing for Stevie Wonder after he revealed he would be soon taking a break from his music and touring. To the surprise of many, the icon legend, who is 69 years old, shared that he was in need of a kidney transplant and was grateful that he has already found a donor.

During a recent performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park, the Songs in the Key of Life” singer said that “I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. “It’s all good, it’s all good, I’m all good, I have a donor… “I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up. I’m good.”

The billboard chart-topper wrapped up his concert and his announcement singing ‘Superstition.’ The crowd simply went wild and showed their love and support through applause and cheers. May we keep Stevie Wonder in our prayers!

Stevie Wonder Getting Ready for Kidney Transplant was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Posted 11 hours ago

