Vashawn Mitchell Talks About His New CD Release

After 3 years Vashawn Mitchell is back with his new anticipated album – Elements.

ELEMENTS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE TODAY… Listen as he talks with Melissa about the latest project.

“Wind of God,” and “God Can Do Anything” Lead Way

The multiple Stellar and Dove Award win-ner, and GRAMMY nominee, offers an exceptional 13-track album in commemoration of his successful 20-year career in music.

ELEMENTS has already generated two impactful singles “Wind of God,” and “God Can

The Journal of Gospel Music says in their review of the album “fans of his distinctive brand of P&W, and P&W fans in general, will welcome this collection of worship atmosphere-setting songs.”

The review also points out Mitchell’s penchant (and successful history) for introducing songs into the praise & worship canon and this project does not disappoint. From the opening track, “Anything is Possible,” and “My Praise” to “We Receive,” ELEMENTS has songs for corporate and personal worship moments.

Earlier this week, Mitchell performed new music for an exclusive event at Sirius XM, which will air later this month as a special on Kirk Franklin’s PRAISE. Fans can also catch Mitchell perform on anticipated season finale of BET’s Sunday Best on August 25 at 8/7c.

ELEMENTS is Mitchell’s first album in three years, and it continues his unique sound and messages that are both life-affirming, and power-filled.

