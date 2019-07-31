CLOSE
Coroner Says Disney Star Cameron Boyce Died Of Epilepsy

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office Disney actor Cameron Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy. The autopsy report that was released Tuesday states the “Descendants” star was found unresponsive at home on July 6 and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously Boyce’s family said that the 20-year-old died due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, but did not reveal specifics. The family statement called Boyce one of the world’s brightest lights and described his family as heartbroken over his sudden death. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

