‘This one’s on God:’ Woman Attempts To Leave Fast Food Bill In God’s Hands

According to Las Cruces Sun News, a New Mexico woman with a craving for Sonic, left the bill in God’s hands, reportedly telling the restaurant employee, “This one’s on God” before she took off.

Reports say that this week, local resident 30 year old, Delila Hernandez, rode her bike to the fast-food joint this week and placed an order. When the server told her the amount she owed, Hernandez allegedly said, “This one’s on God.”

The employee replied, “That’s not how this works” and refused to give Hernandez the food. However, she allegedly lunged at him to grab her order. As a result, the employee handed over the food and called the police.

Hernandez was later found by officers from the Las Cruces Police Department, in a park eating her stolen lunch. Hernandez reportedly told the police that she understands her actions were wrong and was reluctant to eat the meal, but did so because she was “starving.”

According to court documents viewed by Yahoo Lifestyle, Hernandez will be charged with robbery. Although, the Las Cruces Sun News reports that Roxanne Garcia-McElmell, from the Third District District Attorney’s Office, claims Hernandez may receive only a petty misdemeanor charge of $250 maximum and be forced to reimburse Sonic for the food.

In a statement, a Sonic representative allegedly told Yahoo Lifestyle, “On July 22, a woman took food from the drive-in without paying. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is not seeking reimbursement for the food and considers the matter closed, but is cooperating with local police as necessary.”

