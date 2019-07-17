Some of the Biggest Names in Gospel Music Deliver Star Studded Concert In Richmond, VA with Sheilah Belle

Special Guests Earnest Pugh, JJ Hairston, Bryon Popin, Troy Sneed,

Richmond, VA, July 16, 2019 – Radio and television personality, promoter, entrepreneur, and now Minister Sheilah Belle “The Belle” and the City of Richmond celebrated the 10th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle in Byrd Park on the Dogwood Dell stage on Sunday, July 14th at 5p.m.

The FREE to the Public, high energy Gospel Fest returned for its’ tenth year with Sheilah Belle, aka The Belle, once again sitting in the executive producers chair, creating one of the biggest Gospel outdoor concerts on the East Coast.

With the family favorite festival’s continued growth and popularity, this year’s event once again delivered a packed out crowd from all along the East Coast, especially from the DMV area.

“Gospel Music Fest with The Belle has become a platform for many Gospel artists to have an opportunity to shine. “We have been blessed to have some of the top Gospel artists in the country to grace our stage here in the Commonwealth and this year once again marked another big year with a strong line up of performances,” says The Belle.

Now recognized as one of the largest outdoor concerts on the East Coast, this one day event attracts independent and national recording artists as well as a diverse collection of influencers, professionals and experts in their respective fields who simply come to network.

Alvin Darling, The Belle, Bryon Poppin and JJ Hairston and Special guest the legendary Larry Bland and The Belle

This year’s power packed line up included Gospel Powerhouse and multi award winner Earnest Pugh, Grammy nominated, Billboard, ASCAP, Stellar and Dove Award winner JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Bryan Popin, the Virginia Aires, Derek “The Change Man” Smith, Alvin Darling, Troy Sneed, Peggy Britt, RESOUND, Earl Bynum, James Johnson, GI, In His Presence, the Ingramette Singers, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, Rev. Ronald Thornhill and the legendary Larry Bland.

Also given some stage time this year were the Volunteers for The Belle, under the name of B Kore Crew. Some of her volunteers have worked with her for over seven to eight years and to show her appreciation, The Belle recognized all ten of them with Awards of Appreciation. It was truly a special moment.

From left to right: Reggie B, Earl Bynum, The Belle, Dominique Stroman,

Bishop Ronald Thornhill, Earnest Pugh, J.D. Lewis

The Belle backstage with the St. Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir

Gospel Music Fest with The Belle in collaboration with the City of Richmond is open to everyone who enjoy great Gospel music. Soloists, Choirs and recording artists are invited every year to come out for an evening of fellowship with the community.

A big thank you also to our sponsors including MLH Management, LP, Gospel Power House Earnest Pugh, Gospel recording artist Tamika Patton, P. Ann Everson-Price, Jazz Musician Ben Tankard, Tracey Butler, The Kentucky Project, D.A. Johnson, Brancore and Fourdeep.

