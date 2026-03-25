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Soldiers at Fort Bragg Expected to Deploy to Middle East

Troops stationed at Fort Bragg brace for potential deployment to the Middle East region.

Published on March 25, 2026

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At Fort Bragg, there’s a sense that something big could be coming.

Behind the scenes, soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division are getting ready—possibly to head overseas. According to a source who spoke with ABC News, elements of the division are expected to deploy to the Middle East soon, though final orders are still being worked out.

Right now, the details are still coming together. The number of troops hasn’t been finalized, but the latest estimate suggests fewer than 1,500 soldiers could be part of this deployment. And it wouldn’t just be boots on the ground—there would also be a headquarters unit helping coordinate logistics and operations.

If you know anything about the 82nd Airborne, this kind of mission is exactly what they train for. They’re the Army’s rapid-response force—always on standby, ready to move anywhere in the world within hours if needed.

At nearby Pope Army Airfield, where many of these deployments begin, things could ramp up quickly once those official orders come through.

For people who’ve served, moments like this carry a lot of weight. One Air Force veteran, ShaDonna McPhaul, put it simply: when you sign up for the military, you know this could happen at any time.

And now, for some soldiers at Fort Bragg, that moment may be right around the corner.

Army uniform, close-up
Source: Brad Wilson / Getty

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