Cary Church Buys Thousands Of Dollars Of Food For Pantry

Great Thanksgiving Give Back 2015

Summer months are the hardest to keep pantry’s stocked for those in need so members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary decided to help out their neighbors for that reason.

The members of Christ the King Lutheran Church gathered together at the local Publix to buy groceries for those in need as a part of their worship time for “Feed the Need” Sunday.

The now-annual event brought hundreds of congregation members out of the church and into Publix to buy food that will stock the Dorcas Ministries food pantry shelves.

“This is a wow-moment,” said Rose Cornelious, Development Director for Dorcas Ministries. “During the summer months, food pantries are especially hit hard because a lot of kids are out of school, kids who would normally eat at school.”

Dorcas Ministries is a faith-based social service agency that serves around 25,000 people each year in Cary and Morrisville.

Cornelious said in 2018, the Christ the King congregation donated more than $9,000 worth of groceries. This year, they already surpassed $7,000 after the first of four groups finished shopping.

The Rev. Dr. Wolfgang Herz-Lane, Senior Pastor at Christ the King, explained that the church views the food drive as a chance to take the church into the world.

Source:  CBS17.com

