Year Round Students Are Back To School Today

Summer break is over for year round student as they head back to class this morning. This means more traffic as buses hit the road and parents getting to and from school to drop off kids.

Wake County school officials said they’re fully staffed in the classrooms.

More than 2,800 teachers are back to work and 37,000 students back to school in Wake county.

Lunch prices have gone up 20 cents, so parents should plan to put a little more into their students’ accounts.

Source: WRAL.com

