CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Year Round Students Are Back To School Today

2 reads
Leave a comment
African American schoolgirl smiling and looking at camera.

Source: skynesher / Getty

 

Summer break is over for year round student as they head back to class this morning.  This means more traffic as buses hit the road and parents getting to and from school to drop off kids.

Wake County school officials said they’re fully staffed in the classrooms.

More than 2,800 teachers are back to work and 37,000 students back to school in Wake county.

Lunch prices have gone up 20 cents, so parents should plan to put a little more into their students’ accounts.

Source:  WRAL.com

 

back to school , Wake County Schools , year-round schools

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close