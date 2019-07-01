CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Offers Delivery Service

National Donut Day

Source: Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital

You can now get Krispy Kreme’s hot delicious doughnuts delivered right to you.  According to their website they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app.

So far, NC has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations, including Raleigh, Greensboro, High Point, Durham, Burlington, Wake Forest and Charlotte.

Winston-Salem even has two stores that will deliver. The company hopes to roll out delivery to all of its stores by the end of 2019.

source:  ABC11.com

