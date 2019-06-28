What Are Spiritual Gifts?

“Spiritual gifts” are gifts of the Holy Spirit in the Bible. God’s gift to us was His son, Jesus Christ, and our gifts, according to Paul in 1 Corinthians 12: 8-10, range from healing and discerning spirits to interpretation of tongues and prophecy and more.
Every believer has a spiritual gift, but no believer has every spiritual gift. Our gifts are according to God’s will, not our desires, and when you know, you know.
“We have different gifts, according to the grace given us… let [us] use [them] in proportion to [our] faith,” according to Paul in Romans 12:6.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The New Testament includes three lists of spiritual gifts. Check out the list and DenisonForum.com‘s description of them below…
In Romans 12:3-8, we encounter seven gifts:
- “prophecy”
- serving
- teaching
- encouraging
- “contributing to the needs of others”
- leadership
- mercy
In 1 Corinthians 12:7-11, we find nine gifts:
- wisdom
- knowledge
- faith
- healing
- miraculous powers
- prophecy
- “distinguishing between spirits”
- “speaking in different kinds of tongues”
- “the interpretation of tongues”
And in Ephesians 4:11, we discover four gifts:
- apostles
- prophets
- evangelists
- pastor/teachers (some interpreters see pastor and teacher as two separate gifts, though the Greek syntax seems to indicate that they are one function).
Combining the various lists, we discover these gifts…
- administration: organizing people and ministries effectively
- apostleship: adapting to a different culture to share the gospel or do ministry
- discernment: distinguishing spiritual truth from error or heresy
- evangelism: sharing the gospel effectively and passionately
- exhortation: encouraging others as they follow Jesus
- faith: seeing God’s plan and following it with passion
- giving: investing with unusual sacrifice and joy in God’s kingdom
- healing: being used by God to bring physical health in supernatural ways
- intercession: praying with unusual passion and effectiveness
- interpretation of “tongues”: being used by God to explain to others the message given by the Spirit
- knowledge: discerning and sharing the deep truths of God’s word and will
- leadership: motivating and inspiring others to serve Jesus fully
- mercy: showing God’s grace to hurting people with unusual passion
- miracles: being used by God in ministry which transcends natural explanation
- prophecy: preaching the word of God with personal passion and effectiveness
- serving: meeting practical needs with unusual sacrifice and joy
- shepherding: helping others grow spiritually
- speaking in “tongues”: using a God-given spiritual language in prayer and worship
- teaching: explaining God’s word and truth with unusual effectiveness
- wisdom: relating biblical truth to practical life with great effectiveness
Watch Dr. Jim Denison break it down more here:
Want to know what your spiritual gift may be? Take a test here.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]
- Todd & Kenyetta Dulaney Purchase Their First Home [PHOTOS]
- Mike Epps Weds Kyra Robinson In Star-Studded Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
What Are Spiritual Gifts? was originally published on getuperica.com