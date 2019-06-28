CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Going through her inbox in the morning

Source: Squaredpixels / Getty

How often should you wash your sheets? It depends… 

Dust, pollen, sweat and pets (if you have any) all play a part in what gets trapped in your bed’s covers. Germs spread on bed sheets like wildfire. In addition to your own body oils, sweat and skin cells, dust mites nap when you do. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to SleepAdvisor.org, the 8-legged invisible mites feed on dead skin cells and the average mattress has about 100,000 to 10 million of them. “By the time you’ve had a pillow for two years, up to 10 percent of its weight could be comprised of carcasses and their fecal matter,” experts say. They’re considered an allergen that can cause eczema, asthma, coughing and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Self.com, if you make skin contact and sleep directly on your linen, you should wash your sheets once a week. If that seems impossible to fit into your schedule, experts suggest washing your face and showering before bed to get rid of dead skin cells or keeping extra sheet sets on deck so you can change them more often.

Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

9 photos Launch gallery

Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

Continue reading Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close