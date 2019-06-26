Raleigh Is Getting A $1.9 Billion Entertainment District Downtown

0 reads Leave a comment
Get ready for what will soon be know as “Downtown South,” a 55-acre, $1.9 billion entertainment district in downtown Raleigh.
According to ABC11, the proposal includes, “1,200 hotel rooms, 1.6 million square feet of office space and 125,000 square feet of retail and service space” along with a 20,000 seat open-air soccer stadium. Look forward to festivals, concerts, sporting events, trade shows and graduations in the new space.
