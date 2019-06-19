Behind The Hymn: His Eye Is On The Sparrow

Have you ever wondered what the meaning behind a song is? This week we will take a look at different versions of one of the favorite “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”. ”His Eye Is on the Sparrow” is a gospel hymn. Although today it is a staple of African-American worship services, the song was originally written in 1905 by two white songwriters, lyricist Civilla D. Martin and composer Charles H. Gabriel. The song is most associated with actress-singer Ethel Waters who used the title for her autobiography.

Why should I feel discouraged,/Why should the shadows come,

Why should my heart feel lonely/And long for Heav’n and home,

When Jesus is my portion?/A constant Friend is He:

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He watches over me;

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He watches me.

Refrain:

I sing because I’m happy,/I sing because I’m free,

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He watches me (He watches me)

His eye is on the sparrow/And I know he watches (I know he watches)

(I know he watches me)

I sing because I’m happy,/I sing because I’m free,

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He watches me (He watches me)

His eye is on the sparrow/And I know he watches me (He watches me)

He watches me (I know he watches me)

Verse 2:

“Let not your heart be troubled,”/His tender word I hear,

And resting on His goodness,/I lose my doubts and fears;

Though by the path He leadeth/But one step I may see:

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He watches me.

Verse 3:

Whenever I am tempted,/Whenever clouds arise,

When songs give place to sighing,/When hope within me dies,

I draw the closer to Him,/From care He sets me free:

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He cares for me;

His eye is on the sparrow,/And I know He cares for me.

The theme of the song is inspired by the words of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible, “Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Matthew 6:26) and “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:29-31).

Behind The Hymn: His Eye Is On The Sparrow was originally published on getuperica.com

