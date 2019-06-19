1 reads Leave a comment
Last night on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden, Michelle Obama and Team USA played James Corden and Team UK in a dodgeball game. And the game was epic! Check it out!
Team USA held no punches! And you have to love Obama talking junk to Corden! Too funny!
Black Twitter Blazes TMZ For Accusing Michelle Obama Of Sipping Champagne While Notre Dame Was Burning
17 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Blazes TMZ For Accusing Michelle Obama Of Sipping Champagne While Notre Dame Was Burning
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
Michelle Obama vs James Corden in Dodgeball was originally published on hiphopnc.com
comments – add yours