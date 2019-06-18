CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

[VIDEO] The Raleigh Kid Who Wowed America’s Got Talent

41 reads
Leave a comment
Ken Livingstone and Peter Hendy Officially Launch an Extra Seventh Carriage on Every Jubilee Line Train - January 30, 2006

Source: Mu Kei / Getty

Tyler Butler-Figueroa, 11, a fifth grader at Walnut Creek Elementary in Raleigh, left judges and his audience speechless after his June 11 audition on America’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell hit the rare “Golden Buzzer” for the young violinist who wowed everyone including a video of his performance already has 18 million views on YouTube.

Figueroa shared being bullied as a kid because he had cancer at a young age.  Also before Butler-Figueroa’s rise to fame, though, his friends and family at home in Raleigh knew him as the boy who played his violin just about anywhere.

Butler-Figueroa said he took various gigs and performed in the street to raise money to go to Charlotte for the much-anticipated AGT audition. Using his street performing permit, he performs often on what he calls his “main block,” or Davie Street in front of the Red Hat building.

“I had a dream of being on it, but I never thought it would come a reality,” he said. “I just really like playing the violin.”

Butler-Figueroa and his mom, a single mother, worked together to raise the $2,000 to get him to the audition.

 

Source:  WRAL.com

America's got Talent , Simon Cowell , Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 9 hours ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 5 days ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 week ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close