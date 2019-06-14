Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

CLOSE
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!

 

About My Father’s Business Men’s Conference  
Event Date:  June 13-16, 2019
Event Time:  7:00pm (13-14) 12:00pm (15) 11:30am (16)
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Celebration Ministries, Lutheran
Address Line 1:  2720 E. Chapel Hill Rd Suite D
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Father’s Day Week Services – Speakers Rev. Dr. Rhonda Royal Hatton “Father’s & Daughters” (13th), Prophet Karl Young “Fathers & Sons” (14th), Pastor Ian Hatton “The Father’s Blessing” (15th), Minister Brian Goings “Daddy Issues” (16th).
Event Contact:  Rev. Dr. Rhonda Hatton
Event Contact Number:  919-519-5282
Event Contact Email:  hattonrhonda@gmail.com

 

 

  Generations United
Event Date:  06/15/2019
Event Time:  4:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John AME
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27603
Event Description:  Men’s Conference!

Bringing young and adult men together. Both youth and Adult speakers. All are welcome!!!!!!

SATURDAY

June 15th
Event Contact:  Troy Hill
Event Contact Number:  (919)819-1884
Event Contact Email:  Troylhill1015@gmail.com

 

 

Founders Appreciation Week  
Event Date:  06/12/19- 06/16/19
Event Time:  7:30 pm and 10 am on Sunday
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostles’ Faith, Inc
Address Line 1:  741 Moravia St
City, State, Zip:  Winston Salem, NC 27107
Event Description:  The Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God will be hosting our annual Founders Appreciation Week Service. The services will be held June 12th- June 16th, 2019 at 7:30 pm nightly and 10 am on Sunday morning. We are located at 741 Moravia St. Winston Salem, NC. We are celebrating and honoring the founders of the work of Jesus Christ. We pray that you will come and enjoy Jesus with us. For more information on this service and others like it please visit our church website at Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God The Apostle’s Faith
Event Contact:  Apostle Barbara Adams
Event Contact Number:  336-788-4330
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org

 

 

Withholding Nothing Empowerment

  
Event Date:  O6/15/2019
Event Time:  11 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  True Deliverance Worship Center
Address Line 1:  8307 N Roxboro St.
City, State, Zip:  Bahama NC 27503
Event Description:  Free to the Public, Vendors Set-up and lunch provided
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  (919) 794-1126

 

 

  Family Conference
Event Date:  June 12-16
Event Time:  7:30 P.M.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Miracle Temple HDCOG
Address Line 1:  1495 Bingrham Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28304
Event Description:  Family Conference 2019

Preparing for what’s Next

Kingdom Men, Kingdom Women

Kingdom Legacy
Event Contact:  Carol Kelly
Event Contact Number:  910-483-1037
Event Contact Email:  miracletemplehdcog@gmail.coM

 

 

