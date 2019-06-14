Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

The Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God will be hosting our annual Founders Appreciation Week Service. The services will be held June 12th- June 16th, 2019 at 7:30 pm nightly and 10 am on Sunday morning. We are located at 741 Moravia St. Winston Salem, NC. We are celebrating and honoring the founders of the work of Jesus Christ. We pray that you will come and enjoy Jesus with us. For more information on this service and others like it please visit our church website at Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God The Apostle’s Faith