Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
http://thelightnc.upickem.net/engine/Details.aspx?PageType=APPROVED&contestid=46430
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!
|About My Father’s Business Men’s Conference
|Event Date:
|June 13-16, 2019
|Event Time:
|7:00pm (13-14) 12:00pm (15) 11:30am (16)
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Celebration Ministries, Lutheran
|Address Line 1:
|2720 E. Chapel Hill Rd Suite D
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Father’s Day Week Services – Speakers Rev. Dr. Rhonda Royal Hatton “Father’s & Daughters” (13th), Prophet Karl Young “Fathers & Sons” (14th), Pastor Ian Hatton “The Father’s Blessing” (15th), Minister Brian Goings “Daddy Issues” (16th).
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Dr. Rhonda Hatton
|Event Contact Number:
|919-519-5282
|Event Contact Email:
|hattonrhonda@gmail.com
|Generations United
|Event Date:
|06/15/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. John AME
|Address Line 1:
|3001 Tryon Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Men’s Conference!
Bringing young and adult men together. Both youth and Adult speakers. All are welcome!!!!!!
SATURDAY
June 15th
|Event Contact:
|Troy Hill
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)819-1884
|Event Contact Email:
|Troylhill1015@gmail.com
|Founders Appreciation Week
|Event Date:
|06/12/19- 06/16/19
|Event Time:
|7:30 pm and 10 am on Sunday
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostles’ Faith, Inc
|Address Line 1:
|741 Moravia St
|City, State, Zip:
|Winston Salem, NC 27107
|Event Description:
|The Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God will be hosting our annual Founders Appreciation Week Service. The services will be held June 12th- June 16th, 2019 at 7:30 pm nightly and 10 am on Sunday morning. We are located at 741 Moravia St. Winston Salem, NC. We are celebrating and honoring the founders of the work of Jesus Christ. We pray that you will come and enjoy Jesus with us. For more information on this service and others like it please visit our church website at Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God The Apostle’s Faith
|Event Contact:
|Apostle Barbara Adams
|Event Contact Number:
|336-788-4330
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org
|
Withholding Nothing Empowerment
|Event Date:
|O6/15/2019
|Event Time:
|11 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|True Deliverance Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|8307 N Roxboro St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Bahama NC 27503
|Event Description:
|Free to the Public, Vendors Set-up and lunch provided
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 794-1126
|Family Conference
|Event Date:
|June 12-16
|Event Time:
|7:30 P.M.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Miracle Temple HDCOG
|Address Line 1:
|1495 Bingrham Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28304
|Event Description:
|Family Conference 2019
Preparing for what’s Next
Kingdom Men, Kingdom Women
Kingdom Legacy
|Event Contact:
|Carol Kelly
|Event Contact Number:
|910-483-1037
|Event Contact Email:
|miracletemplehdcog@gmail.coM
