Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the most beloved artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Darlene McCoy.

The gospel singer entertained a packed house Saturday. See her amazing performance above!

Stone Soul 2019: It’s All Love With Darlene McCoy [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 1 hour ago

