Financial Help Available For Durham Explosion Victims

A community-based fundraising effort was set up to help those affected by the Durham explosion and now the money is available to help those in need.

Business owners and individuals affected by the downtown Durham natural-gas explosion in April can now apply for money.

United Way of the Greater Triangle worked with the City of Durham, Durham County, Triangle Community Foundation and nonprofit organizations to create the Durham One Fund to help people affected by the explosion.

“The Durham One Fund has collected nearly $250,000 to date,” said Eric Guckian, President and CEO of United Way of the Greater Triangle. “The Fund was launched with a generous donation anonymously, and all of our friends and neighbors who continue to step up in this time of crisis for our city.”

The Durham One Fund Advisory Committee has created a framework to distribute money.

