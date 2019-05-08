CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Boy Have Been Released! 

7 reads
Leave a comment
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Earlier this month on May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child – a royal baby boy. He’s the seventh in line to the British throne and was debuted to the world today (May 8) at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle where his parents got married! 

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Markle said, according to People.com.

Markle says their newborn’s temperament is sweet. “He’s really calm. It’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” she told reporters. To which Prince Harry responded, “I wonder where he gets that from.” 

See photos of Baby Sussex below!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING :

First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Boy Have Been Released!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 days ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 2 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 4 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 4 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close