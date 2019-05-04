Sisters Allegedly Expelled From Christian School For Having Different Fathers

Newsone.com reports, two young black sisters were allegedly kicked out of their private Christian school in Ohio because the administrative pastor disapproved of the two girls having different fathers. According to a conversation Summer Grant, the girls’ mother said she recorded, Pastor John Wilson said he expelled the girls because he believed she (their mother) was living in sin.

On Wednesday, Grant told WKYC “He said it was many reasons and the main one was because I was not married and my children had different fathers.” For years Grant’s daughters, Summara and Summaia, who are in the second and fourth grades, had been attending the Chapel Hill Christian School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and have even won awards for their academic achievements.

However, according to the recording made April 12th, Wilson did not take those things into account when expelling them as he allegedly told the family, “There’s 10 commandments and committing adultery is not part of that. It’s not that they should not go to the school it’s that they can’t go to the school.”

WKYC received a statement released by Wilson after Grant’s interview, claiming the recording did not show the full context of the conversation and describing his decision as protecting other students’ physical, emotional and spiritual safety.

WKYC reports that the statement said “Parents sign a written agreement to conduct themselves in accordance with expressed written guidelines. Unfortunately portions of an audio recording were presented, which expressed only a small portion of the administration’s and Board of education’s concerns. While we believe it would be wrong to make public the particular circumstances that led to this separation, out of concern for the privacy of the family, we also felt that dismissal was necessary in order to protect the safety of our school children and their families. The physical, emotional, and spiritual safety of our students is a top priority.”

Grants interview revealed that this was not the first time she butted heads with the school. Wilson approached her at a conference in July wondering why her kids had three different fathers, she said. Grant also claimed Wilson went on to give recommendations on how she could improve her life.

Regardless of what has been said about her, Grant said she was most concerned with her daughters’ future as their education was interrupted with just 30 days left in the school year.

