Women's Empowerment Blogs
Gov. Roy Cooper Expresses The Importance Of Diversity And Empowering Women {VIDEO}

Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Alonzo Eubanks / Radio One Digital

Gov. Roy Cooper recognizes Radio One Raleigh for the 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment Networking Expo. He spoke on the importance of diversity and bridging the wage gap.

black women , Gov Roy Cooper , Women's Empowerment

