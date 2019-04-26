Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|108th Homecoming Church Celebration
|Event Date:
|04/28/2019
|Event Time:
|7:15am-3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Beverly Grayman-Rich
|Address Line 1:
|5422 Raeford Road and 6627 Old Bunce Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, North Carolina 28314
|Event Description:
|Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church invites you to our 108th Homecoming Celebration Worship Services
7:15am, 8:20am & 10:50am, 5422 Raeford Road.
At 1:30pm join us at the J.D. Fuller, Sr. Recreational Athletic Complex, 6627 Old Bunce Road for our Homecoming Festival!
For further information call 910-424-2344
|Event Contact:
|Beverly Grayman-Rich
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 308-2097
|Event Contact Email:
|natebevrich50@msn.com
|Event Web Site:
|lewischapel.or
|The Chavis Family 37th Anniversary
|Event Date:
|04/27/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Cornerstone Christian Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|3237 Knott Grove Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Oxford, NC 27565
|Event Description:
|37th Anniversary of the Chavis Family. The doors will open at 4 pm and program will start at 5 pm. Appearing on the program will be: Ladies of Devoted; The Woody’s Special; The Safeway Travelers; Gospel Miracles, The Yanceys.; The Bullock Family; Nu Company Praise Choir! MC will be Larry Downey. FREE ADMISSION! Love offering will be taken.
|Event Contact:
|Melinda
|Event Contact Number:
|252-425-5297
|Event Contact Email:
|mcharris5509@gmail.com
|Secure Your ID Day
|Event Date:
|04/27/2019
|Event Time:
|8 am – 11:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Coastal Credit Union
|Address Line 1:
|1000 St Albans Dr
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27609
|Event Description:
|Identity theft occurs every two seconds in the United States. Keep your confidential information out of the wrong hands by disposing it safely at the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina’s free “Secure Your ID” Day event, in partnership with Coastal Credit Union. On Saturday, April twenty-seventh, from eight to eleven thirty in the morning, or until trucks are full, stop by the Coastal headquarters, to take advantage of complimentary document shredding, collection of computers and hard-drives for secure destruction and recycling of other electronics. Learn more at bbb.org.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Whose Life Matters? My Son’s Life Matters!
|Event Date:
|April 27, 2019
|Event Time:
|10:00am to 1:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Barnwell Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|5857 Barwell Park Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Working to empower our young men today by helping them navigate through issues that are real in their life today.
**What should you do when your stopped by a police officer**
**Understanding how to dress for success today and in the future**
**Prepare for your future**
This is a FREE EVENT for middle school and high school males. Please bring your sons out to this awesome event! Come out to hear from one of a decorated retired Lieutenant from the Wake County Police Force and Air Force veteran. Also, we have our Millennial On The Move Team that will help the young men understand how to present themselves in a professional and respective manner when out in the public with their dress. In addition, come here nonprofit organization After School Special help young men prepare for their future now!
|Event Contact:
|Schmett Jones
|Event Contact Number:
|919-395-9996
|Event Contact Email:
|info@mentormenc.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://mentormenc.org
|Gospel Skate Fundraiser
|Event Date:
|04/28/19
|Event Time:
|5:30 pm- 7:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|United Skates of America
|Address Line 1:
|2901 Trawick Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, N.C. 27616
|Event Description:
|Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,
On behalf of our Pastor, Rev. Dr. George K. Horton, and both our (BCS) Bible Church School and Youth Ministries, we extend an invitation for you to join us for “A Gospel Skate Night.” I believe Sunday would be ideal after we have worshipped to come and assemble once again in the name of Jesus Christ and allow room for all ages; kids, and adults to relax, get to know one another, and skate, all in a safe environment. The fundraising event is the 4th Sunday of this month. The funds will be raised from Admission ticket sales ($7.00) and Roller Skate sales ($3.50). The total money raised will be used to help the youth at our church attend the General BCS/YPHA (Young People’s Holy Association) Youth Convention in Norfolk, V.A., sponsored by the United Holy Church of America. Let’s kick off the week right with some safe and friendly fun in the presence of our Lord.
We thank you in advance and hope you can attend. We ask for your prayers that God our Father be glorified, and the Holy Spirit has His way leading to and during this event and forevermore!
In His service,
We look forward to seeing you there!
|Event Contact:
|Robin Utley II
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)539-7283
|Event Contact Email:
|Robin2utley@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|stjohnuhcnc.org
|Family & Friends Day
|Event Date:
|04 28 2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Beauty Spot M.B.C.
|Address Line 1:
|7572 Raeford Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, N.C. 28314
|Event Description:
|We welcome you out for a spirit filled service. Dinner and lots of funfilled outdoor activities. Dress casual and comfortable.
Thank you.
|Event Contact:
|Ann Cox
|Event Contact Number:
|9104892346
|Event Contact Email:
|Gfwom@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|Beautyspot.com
|Spring Choir Concert
|Event Date:
|04/27/2019
|Event Time:
|2:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Original Tabernacle of Prayer
|Address Line 1:
|1005 South John Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Goldsboro, NC 27534
|Event Description:
|Come join us for Spring Youth Concert 2019 presented by the Youth Crusaders For Christ of the Original Tabernacle of Prayer. Choirs from all over Wayne County and beyond will be coming to sing Gods praises. This event is free of charge, however a freewill offering will be collected to help support our youth in future endeavors. We hope to see you there!
|Event Contact:
|Minister Anthony Brown
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 734-7128
|Choir Day Reunion
|Event Date:
|04/28/19
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Second Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2600 W Parkton Tobermory Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton
|Event Description:
|The Second Missionary Baptist Church located at 522 Old Wilmington Road in Fayetteville, will host it’s 2nd Choir Day Reunion on Sunday April 24th 2018 at 11:00am All past choir members are invited to take part in this celebration. There will be a special choir day rehearsal at the church on Thursday April 25th At 6:00PM. This years Choir Day theme will be “Sing to the Lord a New Song”. Guest speaker for this service will be Dr. Beverly Spivey. For more information, please call 910-483-5925. Please come out and help us celebrate this special . The Rev. Dr. I.E. Swann is the Pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Mary McLean Mack
|Event Contact Number:
|910483-5925
|Event Contact Email:
|jerrickmack@gmail.com
|Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund 3k Walk
|Event Date:
|04/27/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Smithfield Community Park
|Address Line 1:
|700 Booker Dairy Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Smithfield, NC 27577
|Event Description:
|A walk to benefit the Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund will get underway at Smithfield Community Park. The Walk will take participates along the Greenway Trail. The Fund helps disadvantaged children attend summer camp and other recreational and cultural activities. At least three sponsors are required to participate. Sponsor/registration forms can be downloaded or completed @www.anniedjones.com
|Event Contact:
|Kay McDuffie
|Event Contact Number:
|301-613-3233
|Event Contact Email:
|kayresem@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.anniedjones.com
|NC State Beautician’s 80th Convention & Trade Show
|Event Date:
|04/27/2019
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ramada Inn Baymont/ Bordeaux Convevtion Center
|Address Line 1:
|1707 Owen Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville NC 28304
|Event Description:
|The North Carolina State Beauticians and Cosmetology Association, Inc. was organized in 1939. We are celebrating 80 years of service in our local communities all over NC with our convention and trade show which is open to the public. There will be many activities going on from April 27th-April 30th to include continuing education classes for the cosmetologist. We want to invite the public to come out and celebrate with us.
|Event Contact:
|Dr. Jennifer Baylock
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 630-6147
|Event Contact Email:
|jbaylock60@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.myncsbca.org