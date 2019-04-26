CLOSE
Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

2016 Unity In The Community Day Crowd Pictures

Source: James Feldman / James Feldman

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  108th Homecoming Church Celebration
Event Date:  04/28/2019
Event Time:  7:15am-3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Beverly Grayman-Rich
Address Line 1:  5422 Raeford Road and 6627 Old Bunce Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, North Carolina 28314
Event Description:  Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church invites you to our 108th Homecoming Celebration Worship Services

7:15am, 8:20am & 10:50am, 5422 Raeford Road.

At 1:30pm join us at the J.D. Fuller, Sr. Recreational Athletic Complex, 6627 Old Bunce Road for our Homecoming Festival!

For further information call 910-424-2344
Event Contact:  Beverly Grayman-Rich
Event Contact Number:  (910) 308-2097
Event Contact Email:  natebevrich50@msn.com
Event Web Site:  lewischapel.or

 

 

 

The Chavis Family 37th Anniversary
Event Date:  04/27/2019
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cornerstone Christian Community Church
Address Line 1:  3237 Knott Grove Road
City, State, Zip:  Oxford, NC 27565
Event Description:  37th Anniversary of the Chavis Family. The doors will open at 4 pm and program will start at 5 pm. Appearing on the program will be: Ladies of Devoted; The Woody’s Special; The Safeway Travelers; Gospel Miracles, The Yanceys.; The Bullock Family; Nu Company Praise Choir! MC will be Larry Downey. FREE ADMISSION! Love offering will be taken.
Event Contact:  Melinda
Event Contact Number:  252-425-5297
Event Contact Email:  mcharris5509@gmail.com

 

 

 

  Secure Your ID Day
Event Date:  04/27/2019
Event Time:  8 am – 11:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Coastal Credit Union
Address Line 1:  1000 St Albans Dr
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27609
Event Description:  Identity theft occurs every two seconds in the United States. Keep your confidential information out of the wrong hands by disposing it safely at the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina’s free “Secure Your ID” Day event, in partnership with Coastal Credit Union. On Saturday, April twenty-seventh, from eight to eleven thirty in the morning, or until trucks are full, stop by the Coastal headquarters, to take advantage of complimentary document shredding, collection of computers and hard-drives for secure destruction and recycling of other electronics. Learn more at bbb.org.
Event Contact: 

 

 

 

  Whose Life Matters? My Son’s Life Matters!
Event Date:  April 27, 2019
Event Time:  10:00am to 1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Barnwell Community Center
Address Line 1:  5857 Barwell Park Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Working to empower our young men today by helping them navigate through issues that are real in their life today.

**What should you do when your stopped by a police officer**

**Understanding how to dress for success today and in the future**

**Prepare for your future**

This is a FREE EVENT for middle school and high school males.  Please bring your sons out to this awesome event!  Come out to hear from one of a decorated retired Lieutenant from the Wake County Police Force and Air Force veteran.  Also, we have our Millennial On The Move Team that will help the young men understand how to present themselves in a professional and respective manner when out in the public with their dress. In addition, come here nonprofit organization After School Special help young men prepare for their future now!
Event Contact:  Schmett Jones
Event Contact Number:  919-395-9996
Event Contact Email:  info@mentormenc.org
Event Web Site:  https://mentormenc.org

 

 

 

Gospel Skate Fundraiser
Event Date:  04/28/19
Event Time:  5:30 pm- 7:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  United Skates of America
Address Line 1:  2901 Trawick Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, N.C. 27616
Event Description:  Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,

On behalf of our Pastor, Rev. Dr. George K. Horton, and both our (BCS) Bible Church School and Youth Ministries, we extend an invitation for you to join us for “A Gospel Skate Night.” I believe Sunday would be ideal after we have worshipped to come and assemble once again in the name of Jesus Christ and allow room for all ages; kids, and adults to relax, get to know one another, and skate, all in a safe environment. The fundraising event is the 4th Sunday of this month. The funds will be raised from Admission ticket sales ($7.00) and Roller Skate sales ($3.50). The total money raised will be used to help the youth at our church attend the General BCS/YPHA (Young People’s Holy Association) Youth Convention in Norfolk, V.A., sponsored by the United Holy Church of America. Let’s kick off the week right with some safe and friendly fun in the presence of our Lord.

We thank you in advance and hope you can attend. We ask for your prayers that God our Father be glorified, and the Holy Spirit has His way leading to and during this event and forevermore!

In His service,

We look forward to seeing you there!
Event Contact:  Robin Utley II
Event Contact Number:  (919)539-7283
Event Contact Email:  Robin2utley@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  stjohnuhcnc.org

 

 

 

  Family & Friends Day
Event Date:  04 28 2019
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Beauty Spot M.B.C.
Address Line 1:  7572 Raeford Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, N.C. 28314
Event Description:  We welcome you out for a spirit filled service. Dinner and lots of funfilled outdoor activities. Dress casual and comfortable.

Thank you.
Event Contact:  Ann Cox
Event Contact Number:  9104892346
Event Contact Email:  Gfwom@aol.com
Event Web Site:  Beautyspot.com

 

 

 

Spring Choir Concert
Event Date:  04/27/2019
Event Time:  2:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Original Tabernacle of Prayer
Address Line 1:  1005 South John Street
City, State, Zip:  Goldsboro, NC 27534
Event Description:  Come join us for Spring Youth Concert 2019 presented by the Youth Crusaders For Christ of the Original Tabernacle of Prayer. Choirs from all over Wayne County and beyond will be coming to sing Gods praises. This event is free of charge, however a freewill offering will be collected to help support our youth in future endeavors. We hope to see you there!
Event Contact:  Minister Anthony Brown
Event Contact Number:  (919) 734-7128

 

 

 

Choir Day Reunion
Event Date:  04/28/19
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Second Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2600 W Parkton Tobermory Rd
City, State, Zip:  Parkton
Event Description:  The Second Missionary Baptist Church located at 522 Old Wilmington Road in Fayetteville, will host it’s 2nd Choir Day Reunion on Sunday April 24th 2018 at 11:00am All past choir members are invited to take part in this celebration. There will be a special choir day rehearsal at the church on Thursday April 25th At 6:00PM. This years Choir Day theme will be “Sing to the Lord a New Song”. Guest speaker for this service will be Dr. Beverly Spivey. For more information, please call 910-483-5925. Please come out and help us celebrate this special . The Rev. Dr. I.E. Swann is the Pastor.
Event Contact:  Mary McLean Mack
Event Contact Number:  910483-5925
Event Contact Email:  jerrickmack@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund 3k Walk
Event Date:  04/27/2019
Event Time:  9:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Smithfield Community Park
Address Line 1:  700 Booker Dairy Road
City, State, Zip:  Smithfield, NC 27577
Event Description:  A walk to benefit the Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund will get underway at Smithfield Community Park. The Walk will take participates along the Greenway Trail. The Fund helps disadvantaged children attend summer camp and other recreational and cultural activities. At least three sponsors are required to participate. Sponsor/registration forms can be downloaded or completed @www.anniedjones.com
Event Contact:  Kay McDuffie
Event Contact Number:  301-613-3233
Event Contact Email:  kayresem@aol.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.anniedjones.com

 

 

NC State Beautician’s 80th Convention & Trade Show
Event Date:  04/27/2019
Event Time:  6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ramada Inn Baymont/ Bordeaux Convevtion Center
Address Line 1:  1707 Owen Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville NC 28304
Event Description:  The North Carolina State Beauticians and Cosmetology Association, Inc. was organized in 1939. We are celebrating 80 years of service in our local communities all over NC with our convention and trade show which is open to the public. There will be many activities going on from April 27th-April 30th to include continuing education classes for the cosmetologist. We want to invite the public to come out and celebrate with us.
Event Contact:  Dr. Jennifer Baylock
Event Contact Number:  (910) 630-6147
Event Contact Email:  jbaylock60@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.myncsbca.org

 

 

