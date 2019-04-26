Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, On behalf of our Pastor, Rev. Dr. George K. Horton, and both our (BCS) Bible Church School and Youth Ministries, we extend an invitation for you to join us for “A Gospel Skate Night.” I believe Sunday would be ideal after we have worshipped to come and assemble once again in the name of Jesus Christ and allow room for all ages; kids, and adults to relax, get to know one another, and skate, all in a safe environment. The fundraising event is the 4th Sunday of this month. The funds will be raised from Admission ticket sales ($7.00) and Roller Skate sales ($3.50). The total money raised will be used to help the youth at our church attend the General BCS/YPHA (Young People’s Holy Association) Youth Convention in Norfolk, V.A., sponsored by the United Holy Church of America. Let’s kick off the week right with some safe and friendly fun in the presence of our Lord. We thank you in advance and hope you can attend. We ask for your prayers that God our Father be glorified, and the Holy Spirit has His way leading to and during this event and forevermore! In His service, We look forward to seeing you there!