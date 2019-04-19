CLOSE
Get Up Erica
For People Asking What Ciara’s Prayer Was To Receive A Rare, Christ-Loving, Black, NFL Star, She Answered

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamenoire:

Singer Ciara was swept off her feet in a fairytale romance when she married NFL star Russell Wilson onJuly 6th, 2016 in a lavish wedding in Cheshire, England.

In the two years since their nuptials, the pair’s power couple status has accelerated them both to new heights both personally and professionally. They had their first child together, Sienna Wilson, adding to their family which already included baby Future from Ciara’s previous relationship.  Ciara’s single “Level Up” was a hit and her dance moves went viral online.  And to top it off,  Russ just became the highest paid NFL player in the league.

On the cusp of another family victory for the Wilsons, Ciara appeared on “Watch What Happens Now,” to answer a fan’s question about the prayer she prayed to find her husband.

“What was your exact word for word prayer to get Russell Wilson?”

“I have to say I definitely prayed a prayer, and I prayed many times. All I have to say is, when you’re going through the transition of love and trying to figure out life, you gotta be specific, and you have to reflect on the journey prior to kind of see why are you at that point where things are not working out the way you envisioned them,” she preached.

SEE ALSO: Ciara Sounds Off On How Much Prayer It Took To Abstain From Sex With Russell Wilson

“For me, I will talk more about all the things I said, but I was very specific about what I didn’t want.”

When Ciara was asked about how she felt about her hubby clenching that historic deal, she explained, “I’m just so proud of him. He’s incredible…it’s a blessing.”

Ciara also spilled the tea that while she enjoys having her flat belly right now, she and Russell would be interested in having more kids in the future. She also said she is a fan of Nicki Minaj and would be down to collaborate in the future.

