Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President

After just 2 years as president of the L.A. Lakers, Magic Johnson suddenly announced that he is stepping down as the team’s president of basketball operations. His announcement sent shockwaves throughout the Los Angeles Lakers organization and the NBA as a whole.

“It’s a difficult decision. I cried before I came here,” Johnson said as he choked back tears while making the announcement before the Lakers’ regular-season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers, a 104-101 loss. “I am about to cry now. It’s hard when you love an organization the way I love this organization. It’s hard when you love a person like I love Jeanie [Buss]. I don’t want to disappoint her.”

Read more at ESPN.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: