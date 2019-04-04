Beyoncé Breaks The Internet With Announcement Of New Sneaker Deal

Beyoncé announced this week that she is partnering with Adidas to develop and produce new footwear and apparel. They will also team up to relaunch her athleisure brand Ivy Park. Beyoncé said, “this is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

