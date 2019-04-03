CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Eric Holder Arrested In Shooting Death Of Nipsey Hussle

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle

Source: Shun Atkins / Radio One

The manhunt is over and Eric Holder is now in custody and being held without bail for allegedly murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Holder, was apprehended less than 20 miles away from the murder scene.

Earlier Tuesday, LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore told Holder he should surrender, and also warned people not to harbor or try and help him flee the city.

As has been reported, 29-year-old Holder had personal beef with Nipsey before allegedly shooting the star, and may have gotten into an argument moments before his death.

Source:  EURWEB.com

Eric Holder , Nipsey Hussle

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close