Eric Holder Arrested In Shooting Death Of Nipsey Hussle

The manhunt is over and Eric Holder is now in custody and being held without bail for allegedly murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Holder, was apprehended less than 20 miles away from the murder scene.

Earlier Tuesday, LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore told Holder he should surrender, and also warned people not to harbor or try and help him flee the city.

As has been reported, 29-year-old Holder had personal beef with Nipsey before allegedly shooting the star, and may have gotten into an argument moments before his death.

