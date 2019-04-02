CLOSE
UNC Suspends Women’s Basketball Staff And Begins Review Of Program

According to a statement the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has asked for an external review of the women’s basketball program after,  “issues raised by student-athletes and others.” The university statement said Charlotte-based Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein has been hired by UNC to “assess the culture of the women’s basketball program and the experience of our student-athletes.”

All members of the women’s basketball coaching staff, including head coach Sylvia Hatchell,  are on paid leave during the review. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wralsportsfan.com

 

