Duke Loses To Michigan St. In Big Upset

The NCAA Final Four will not include any of the NC teams this year. Duke leaves the tournament in a clincher end with Michigan State winning by 1 point (68-67). So Duke is out and so is their star player Zion Williamson who is the #1 pick for the pro’s.

Click Here to see the highlights.

On Saturday, Texas Tech and Virginia won on Saturday to advance to the Final Four. Auburn and Michigan State advanced on Sunday.

SCHEDULE OF UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday April 6th

Virginia vs. Auburn 6:09pm

Michigan St. vs. Texas Tech. 8:49pm

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: