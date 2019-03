The sweet 16 games were full of surprises as UNC fell to Auburn 97-80 and Duke squeaks by Virginia Tech 75-73.

So the Elite 8 include:

Duke

Auburn

Michigan State

Kentucky

Texas Tech

Gonzaga

Purdue

Virginia

Sat’s games:

Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga @6:09pm

Purdue vs. Virginia @ 8:48pm

Sunday:

Duke vs. Michigan State

Auburn vs. Kentucky

Check out the highlights from the sweet 16 games and upcoming schedules at NCAA.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: