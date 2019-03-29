R. Kelly’s Anonymous Accuser Speaks Out Publicly

One of the accusers who has remained anonymous about her experience with R. Kelly is speaking out for the first time to speak the “truth” about how she was allegedly attacked by the musician.

Lanita Carter gave an emotional interview with CBS News and claims she is one of the four accusers whose accusations led to Kelly’s arrest in Chicago in February.

“I was sexually abused by him and I live after that. I try to pick up the pieces every day,” Carter told CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan during their discussion that aired on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday.

“It’s hard but I know I’ll get through it. I’m not ashamed of my past anymore.”

Read more at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: