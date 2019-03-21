Pastor John P. Kee Talks About Latest Project “I Made It Out”

Gospel great Pastor John P. Kee talked to Melissa about his latest project and song I Made It Out!

Entertainment One Nashville is happy to announce the addition of Grammy-nominated gospel music pioneer and living legend John P. Kee to its burgeoning roster. Winning many accolades including a Billboard Music Award, a Soul Train Award and numerous Stellar Awards, Kee’s songwriting and vocals has been hailed by critics throughout his career. He now once again showcases those skills with his new single, “I Made It Out (feat. Zacardi Cortez),” available for pre-order now. “I Made It Out” precedes a full-length album due later in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Pastor John P. Kee to Entertainment One Nashville. He is an artist who has inspired many of today’s leading mainstream and gospel music acts. It’s an honor to share his gift with the world,” says Gina Miller, VP/GM of Urban Inspirational Music of Entertainment One, Nashville.

In the mid-1980s, After forming a community choir in Charlotte known as the New Life Community Choir (“NLCC”) in the ‘80s, Kee founded the Victory in Praise Music and Arts Seminar Mass Choir (“V.I.P”) in 1990. Known as “The Prince of Gospel Music,” and having been active for more than 20 years in the music field, Kee is primarily known both for his signature, soulful, husky voice and for mixing traditional gospel with modern contemporary gospel. Over the years, Kee’s music ministry has birthed his best-known songs, including “Jesus is Real,” “Standing In the Need,” “Stand” and 2012’s crossover smash hit “Life & Favor.” In 2005, Kee was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame

Currently, the Charlotte, NC native serves as the Senior Pastor of New Life Fellowship Center.

