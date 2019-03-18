CLOSE
Moms!!!! Zion Williamson Credit His Mother With His Success

Source: Photo by Lance King/Getty Images / Getty

 

Here’s a must see video for all moms!  Zion Williamson talks on how his mother’s encouragement keeps him going.

ABC11 catches the footage when Williamson gives thanks to his mom for sticking my him no matter what.

Weeks before the ACC tournament Championship game Williamson was out with a knee sprain and feeling disappointed that he was missing opportunities. He said that night it was his mother who comforted him and told him everything happens for a reason.

Williamson found his mother in the crowd after the ACC tournament championship, to thank her for sticking by his side no matter what.

He said he wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of his mother.

Source:  ABC11.com

