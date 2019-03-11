Summer Camp Info.

It’s that time of year where we are thinking about where and what we will do with the kids over the summer. There are a wide range of choices for camps for the youth so here are a few you may consider and places to look. Good Luck!
Here’s links to camps in:
Music
Address:4300 Garrett Rd Suite A Durham
Phone: (919) 907-1679
Focus: Allows campers to have the full band experience which includes forming a band, choosing a name, promoting the band, creating songs, and an end of the week concert performance.
Address:10930 Raven Ridge Rd. Unit 103 Raleigh
Phone: (919) 637-0526
Focus: Allows campers to have the full band experience which includes forming a band, choosing a name, marketing, creating songs, and an end of the week concert performance.
Farm
Please join us for an Open House 1-4:30 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Everyone is welcome to take a tour, meet the counselors and directors, learn about camp history, and have some refreshments. This is a great opportunity for first-time campers and prospective families to get to know Riverlea, and we love seeing familiar faces, too
Athletics
Known as “the coolest camp in Wake Forest,” Camp Chilling will get your child involved in sports like ice skating, soccer, dodge ball, wiffle ball, gaga ball and more.
Polar Ice House Address: 1839 S Main St, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Phone: 919-453-1500
Art
Address: 105 West NC 54 Suite 265 Durham
Phone number: (919) 419-0800
Focus: Offers a variety of art camps, including fashion, paper mache, artist camp.
Art Buzz – Apex
Art Buzz is a kid’s camp put on by Wine&Design in Apex.
Address: 5452 Apex Peakway
Phone number: (919) 355-2855
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
Address: 11 W. Jones St. Raleigh
Phone number: (919) 707-9800
Focus: Offers a variety of summer camps.
YMCA
Address: 1720 Clearwater Lake Rd. Chapel Hill
Focus: “These camps offer the fun of being outdoors and give kids the opportunity to take part in traditional camp activities like archery, canoeing, and field games.”
