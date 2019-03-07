St. Jude Radiothon – Behind The Scenes At The Light 103.9

St. Jude
| 03.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
St. Jude Radiothon

Source: St. Jude / Radio One

 

Helping out those in need gives you JOY – unspeakable joy!!! Check out behind the scenes at The Light Studios in Raleigh as the staff and volunteers have fun raising funds to help children defeat childhood cancer.

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

Put you gift on a credit card and you’ll receive the awesome new “THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt.”

Call….    1-800-411-9898

                                1-800-411-9898

1-800-411-9898

 

Partner In Hope , St. Jude Radiothon with The Light 103.9

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Latest
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 18 hours ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 6 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 7 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 1 week ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 week ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 2 weeks ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 weeks ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close