Will Duke’s Star Basketball Player Play Tonight?

Zion Williamson could be nearing his return to the court. Duke is scheduled to play Wake Forest tonight and a decision is still up in the air but mostly likely he will NOT play.

Coach K says Williamson will not return until he is 100% better and ready.  However since the Duke star, who has been dealing with a Grade 1 right knee sprain, is in the final phase of his recovery process, he could return to the game against the Tarheels this Saturday.

The freshman originally suffered the injury 40 seconds into his team’s match-up with North Carolina on Feb. 20 and missed Duke’s next three games.

Williamson has been one of the best players in college basketball this season and he is expected to be selected with the top pick in the 2019 draft.

Source:  Sportingnews.com

