Twitter Monday Thoughts

We all know life gets hard. Sometimes we forget , we aren’t the only one going through the drama,  the fear,  or the stress.
Going through Twitter, #MondayThoughts is trending with great love to kick off the month of March!
“The best ‘om’ is home. The best ‘age’ is courage. The best ‘mile’ is smile. The best ‘stand’ is understand. The best ‘end’ is friend. The best ‘day’ is today.”

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” – Buddha

“Don’t feed every dog you see suffering.some just need strength to bite you…”

Don’t forget! Be better than you were yesterday!

